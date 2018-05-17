Watch Classic Frehley’s Comet Lineup Reunite Onstage

Ace Frehley reunited onstage with the classic lineup of his band Frehley’s Comet for the first time in three decades on the closing day of the annual Indianapolis Kiss Fan Expo yesterday.

You can watch their performance -- which features band members Tod Howarth, Jon Regan and Anton Fig -- below.

The set followed Frehley’s previous appearance with Kiss alumni Eric Singer, Bruce Kulick and Bob Kulick the previous night, and was presented alongside a fan Q&A session in which Frehley revealed a few details of his upcoming solo album.

“It’s 30 years since I played with Anton,” he said, asking for the microphones to be turned up before launching into “Rock Soldier.” That song was followed by “Breakout,” the opening numbers from the 1987 album Frehley’s Comet. Thanking fans after the performance, bassist Regan said the show had been “30 years in the making” and it “made [his] decade.”

In a 2017 interview with UCR, Frehley admitted he decided to form a band rather than present himself as a solo artist as a result of his insecurity.

“After being in one of the biggest rock bands in the world, I felt a little insecure about embarking on a career and having all the weight be on my shoulders," he explained. "So I said to the guys, 'I want this to be a band, I don't want it to just be me with three cover guys. ... God forbid it failed, it wouldn't be all my fault!"