Free Tours Of Historic Old Main Are Back
Back by popular demand, The New York State Office of Mental Health will be offering free tours of the historic Old Main Building at the Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center in West Utica.
These educational tours are scheduled for Friday, June 8th and will take place every 15 minutes from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. However, you NEED TO REGISTER IN ADVANCE. Reservations must be made by June 3rd by e-mailing emailing OldMainTours@omh.ny.gov.
Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi tells WIBX that he is happy that the public is excited for local history:
“Old Main is one of the historic treasures of the Mohawk Valley area. The landmark is not just a major former employer of our region, it was the birthplace of the modern mental health treatment system. I am proud to have worked with the State Office of Mental Health, the Landmarks Society, and other organizations for several years to give the public a chance to see this breathtaking building, and learn about its history. If you haven’t had a chance to tour Old Main, I urge you to make a reservation,” said Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi."
Back in 2014, the city was not fully prepared for turnout for the tours. Traffic was congested so badly around the Old Main Psych Center that it took better than 45 minutes to travel from Court Street to York Street with most averaging only a block in a half-hour after 5PM. A crowd of more than 4 thousand toured that day.