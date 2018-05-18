Free Tours Of Historic Old Main Are Back

“Old Main is one of the historic treasures of the Mohawk Valley area. The landmark is not just a major former employer of our region, it was the birthplace of the modern mental health treatment system. I am proud to have worked with the State Office of Mental Health, the Landmarks Society, and other organizations for several years to give the public a chance to see this breathtaking building, and learn about its history. If you haven’t had a chance to tour Old Main, I urge you to make a reservation,” said Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi."