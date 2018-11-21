Wednesday night isn’t just Thanksgiving Eve; it's said to be the busiest bar night of the entire year. So go out, have fun with friends and grab a free cab ride home.

Catch up with friends at your favorite watering hole, then grab a free taxi ride home! No questions asked. Let's keep it safe for everyone this year.

To get your free cab ride home simply call the toll-free number 1800LAW1010 or 1-800-529-1010 between 10 pm and 2 am . Let the operator know where you are, and they’ll get a cab right out to you – always free of charge, no questions asked.

Free Cab Ride Home Areas:

Utica

Albany

Schenectady

Troy

Saratoga Springs

Amsterdam

Fulton and Montgomery County

Plattsburgh

The Martin, Harding & Mazzotti , LLP Free Cab Ride Home program is a service that has been provided for over a decade to reduce the incidents of drinking and driving.