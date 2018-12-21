Free Public WiFi Now Available at Union Station

Free public WiFi access is now available in portions of Union Station in Utica.

The Oneida County Information Technology Department launched the WiFi signal this morning

It's currently available throughout the County-owned train station’s lobby, including the Trackside Restaurant. The IT Department will conduct extensive testing on the new WiFi system in the coming weeks and the signal is expected to increase in strength.

The public can access the free WiFi signal by utilizing the network “UNION STATION-Free WiFi” on their mobile and computing devices.

“I’m glad that we can now offer this service to those visiting historic Union Station to travel, access our county offices and patronize the businesses located within,” Picente said. “It will also be a great asset to the vendors and shoppers at our Oneida County Public Market.”

The free public WiFi is scheduled to be extended to the outside of the facility and the REA Wing in the spring.