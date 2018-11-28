FREE ‘Fresh Cut’ Christmas Trees In CNY

The Salvation Army is giving FREE Christmas trees to those less fortunate families in CNY.

A donation of 100 Christmas trees from Buttenschon’s Christmas Tree Farm in Marcy will help 100 families in CNY. Capt. Michael Harrington of the Salvation Army in Utica says " every year like clockwork we get a donation of 100 trees, and we get the pleasure and the privilege to hand them out to the community and the families we serve. "

Christmas trees are available for pick up at the Salvation Army,14 Clinton Place in Utica, Monday - Saturday 9 am -4 pm on a first come first serve basis. Please, one tree per family. ID required.

Merry Christmas!