FREE ‘Fresh Cut’ Christmas Trees In CNY
The Salvation Army is giving FREE Christmas trees to those less fortunate families in CNY.
A donation of 100 Christmas trees from Buttenschon’s Christmas Tree Farm in Marcy will help 100 families in CNY. Capt. Michael Harrington of the Salvation Army in Utica says "every year like clockwork we get a donation of 100 trees, and we get the pleasure and the privilege to hand them out to the community and the families we serve."
Christmas trees are available for pick up at the Salvation Army,14 Clinton Place in Utica, Monday - Saturday 9 am -4 pm on a first come first serve basis. Please, one tree per family. ID required.
Merry Christmas!