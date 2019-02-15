Free Fishing This Weekend In NYS

DEC Announces 2019 Free Fishing Days.

Get outdoors and take advantage of the free fishing Feb.16 and 17!

During free fishing days, anyone can fish the fresh waters of New York State, and no fishing license is required! All other freshwater fishing regulations still apply. New York State residents and visitors age 16 and older will be able to fish the fresh or marine waters without a license.

It's a great time to try or rediscover fishing. You can do it alone, with friends, you can even bring your grandparents. Free fishing weekends offer up the chance to get disconnected from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives and get back to nature. If you don't have a pole, then borrow one and wet your line. Good Luck!

Next free fishing will be June 29-30, Sept. 28 (National Hunting and Fishing Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).