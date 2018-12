Hey Veterans, get your free Christmas tree before they're all gone!

Free trees while they last for Veterans at the Veterans Outreach Center in Utica.

If you are a veteran in need of a tree, please come down to our center at 726 Washington Street to grab one for free!

CNY Veteran's Outreach Center will be closed from Friday, December 21st at 12 pm through Tuesday, December 25th for the holiday. We will re-open on Wednesday the 26th at 8 am.