For one glorious hour, McDonald's will give customers a free side of bacon with anything.

It is a truth universally acknowledged: there's no such thing as too much bacon - and McDonald's understands that. The company recently announced they'd be adding bacon to the iconic Big Mac (or as I like to call it, a #1, medium with a Diet Coke.)

To get us in the bacon spirit - like they even needed to work at it - participating McDonald's are offering a FREE SIDE OF BACON with anything you order - fries, burger, milkshake...doesn't matter - for one hour on one day only.

So when is this magical 'Bacon Hour'? January 29th from 4 - 5 PM.

“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding. January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante—the bac-ante, if you will—and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before,” said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation. “I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”

Credit: McDonald's Corporation

There's just one catch - just one free side of bacon per customer - so choose wisely.