Free Admission Night Is Here For The Utica Zoo

Looking for fun in Utica tonight? Head down to the Utica Zoo for Free Admission Night .

Stop by and visit the Utica Zoo between 4PM - 7PM and enjoy Free Admission, Food Trucks, Community Vendors, and of course over 200 animals on display. The weather is nice and warm for it too.

You can park at the Utica Zoo parking lot, or use one of the shuttles from the Parkway Rec Center or MVCC. Holy Smoque's BBQ Fusion and Voss's At the Zoo will be there serving up amazing food. All proceeds from our docent drinks and snacks directly benefit the animals of the Utica Zoo.

This year the zoo has added extra security due to the high attendance last year. They have hired several additional City of Utica, NY Police Department officers to be on hand for the comfort and safety of guests.

