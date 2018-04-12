Would Kurt Cobain Like His Daughter Frances Bean Cobain’s Music?

Frances Bean Cobain refused to directly answer the question of whether her late father, Nirvana icon Kurt Cobain , would like her music.

She recently uploaded a clip from a song she’d written herself – the first time she revealed any of her musical work to the public. “With regards to music, I don't want to pigeonhole myself and say I am a musician or a visual artist, because I feel like it's all encompassing and I feel like every bit of my art is related to the other," Cobain told E! in a new interview. “So do I want to pursue my music further and see it come to fruition and see something further and see something palpable? Absolutely.”

Asked what her dad might have thought, she said, “I don't have an answer for that because I don't want to speak on someone else's behalf. I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out. That's all I would ask of anyone in my life.”

Cobain listed some of the lyrics to the song when she recently posted it: “ I think I saw you when I was small / I think I found you / A penny for your good thoughts / I think I found you / Jesus hangs in your place on the cross / All these hinges become unscrewed / Heaven knows it was a cage on earth. ”

She explained that “not having a TV in my house is the best decision, because I’m forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain and soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think.” She previously posted videos of herself singing covers of Leonard Cohen and Jimmy Eat World songs.