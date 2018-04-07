Frances Bean Cobain Reveals Her First Song

Frances Bean Cobain , daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain , released an Instagram video that showed her singing part of a song she had written – the first of her compositions to appear in public.

Her soulful melody delivers the lyrics, “ I think I saw you when I was small / I think I found you / A penny for your good thoughts / I think I found you / Jesus hangs in your place on the cross / All these hinges become unscrewed / Heaven knows it was a cage on earth. ”

She also told a fan that there was an additional “freaky deeky line that goes ‘ Stable sable sold her heart / No one asks her why she hides in a basket in her house in a box / Find a fiend who reigns supreme in May / Fast enough for blooming buds to lay their egg. ’”

You can check it out below.

In a caption accompanying the video, Cobain wrote that she was “super restless, because I can’t play guitar with long nails,” which is why she sings without accompaniment. "Not having a TV in my house is the best decision, because I’m forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain and soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think," she wrote.

She ended her post with a request for people not to steal her “baby bean of an idea.”

Earlier this year, Cobain posted a video of herself singing the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah,” and in 2016, she shared a clip of herself playing Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle.” Last December, she launched an additional Instagram account devoted to cooking; since then, she’s added a handful of her own recipes.