Following the recent firing of Clayne Crawford due to allegations of on-set abuse, it looks like FOX’s Lethal Weapon has already found his replacement — and it’s a bit of an upgrade, if we’re being honest. Seann William Scott has officially come aboard the series, but he won’t be playing the Crawford role of Martin Riggs; instead, Scott will reportedly portray a new character.

According to TV Line, numerous actors turned down the opportunity to replace Crawford before Scott signed on. The actor, best known for his roles in the American Pie series and Goon, has signed on to portray a brand new character, and though his exact role is unconfirmed, TV Line reports that Scott may be playing the brother of Crawford’s Martin Riggs — thus forgoing any potential confusion among viewers.