If you're planning a vacation soon and you love cold weather, you're in the right place here in Central New York .

Financial services website WalletHub has conducted a study of 2018's Best Winter Holiday Destinations and split it into two lists--one for cold-weather cities and one for warm-weather locales. The Empire State has landed four cities on the list of top cold-weather spots. Rochester, with an historical shot of its Genesee River pictured above, has grown into a top winter vacation spot, joining New York City, Buffalo and Albany.

They all made the top 32 cold-weather spots, according to WalletHub, out of "130 of the most populated U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across six key dimensions: 1) Travel Costs & Hassles, 2) Costs in Destination, 3) Attractions, 4) Weather, 5) Activities and 6) Safety." Here are New York State's best and how they ranked overall:

#5 New York City (#1 for Attractions, but #32 in Costs)

#21 Rochester (#2 in low Costs)

#27 Buffalo (nearby Niagara Falls is included)

#31 Albany-Schenectady-Troy

The top three destinations were Chicago, Washington, DC and...Atlanta, which somehow made it onto the COLD-weather list. The #1 WARM-weather destination is Las Vegas.

Are you headed to any of these this winter?