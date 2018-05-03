Watch Foreigner’s Orchestral ‘Urgent’ Video
Foreigner have released a performance clip of "Urgent" from their new concert movie, Foreigner With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus. The DVD and CD arrived on April 27.
The recordings were made in Switzerland during two shows in May 2017, as Mick Jones and Foreigner performed alongside the orchestra, which was conducted by Ernst van Tiel.
The DVD contains 17 tracks featuring the 58-piece orchestra and 60-piece choir, including classics such as “Cold as Ice,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
You can watch the video for "Urgent" below.
“I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” Jones said. “Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer's orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy."
Back in March, Jones reported that he and the band's former singer Lou Gramm had been writing songs together based on ideas they’d had in the past. “We have a couple of tracks that we've had mulling around for a little while,” he said. “There's a possibility or a chance of incorporating these in whatever format we decide to release it in. It might even be an EP."
Foreigner's current singer, Kelly Hansen, said in a recent interview that he couldn’t see the point in another full-length Foreigner album. “When we put out [2009’s] Can't Slow Down, the day we released it, you could get it for free on the internet,” he told Antihero. “That's just reflective of the day and age that we're in, unfortunately, so we spent a year, a full year of our life and our energy and our time and our money making Can't Slow Down and then find out that they're getting it for free on the internet is very disappointing. I think it makes more sense to do one or two songs at a time, maybe do a little mini-campaign around them, something like that. So I think that might be more of our approach in the future.”