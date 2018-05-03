Watch Foreigner’s Orchestral ‘Urgent’ Video

Foreigner have released a performance clip of "Urgent" from their new concert movie, Foreigner With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus. The DVD and CD arrived on April 27.

The recordings were made in Switzerland during two shows in May 2017, as Mick Jones and Foreigner performed alongside the orchestra, which was conducted by Ernst van Tiel.

The DVD contains 17 tracks featuring the 58-piece orchestra and 60-piece choir, including classics such as “Cold as Ice,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

You can watch the video for "Urgent" below.

“I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” Jones said. “Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer's orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy."

Back in March, Jones reported that he and the band's former singer Lou Gramm had been writing songs together based on ideas they’d had in the past. “We have a couple of tracks that we've had mulling around for a little while,” he said. “There's a possibility or a chance of incorporating these in whatever format we decide to release it in. It might even be an EP."