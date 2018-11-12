Watch Foreigner Reunite in Los Angeles: Videos, Set List

Foreigner staged the first of four “special celebration” shows over the weekend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with all surviving members of the band’s original lineup on hand.

Titled Double Vision: Then and Now, the shows were announced after a similar appearance in August, which followed a handful of informal reunions . Band leader Mick Jones and classic-era singer Lou Gramm settled their longstanding differences several years ago.

The current lineup, fronted by Kelly Hansen, began a seven-song set with “Cold as Ice” and “Juke Box Hero,” before surviving members of the classic lineup – Jones, Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills – delivered five more numbers. Everyone gathered for the final two songs, “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Hot Blooded.” The only one missing was original bassist Ed Gagliardi, who died in 2014.



Watch Foreigner Perform 'Feels Like the First Time'

The first and second Double Vision: Then and Now shows took place on Nov. 9-10, with two more scheduled:

Nov. 30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock

Dec. 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena



Watch Foreigner Perform 'Long Long Way from Home'

Watch Foreigner Perform 'Hot Blooded'



Foreigner – Double Vision: Then and Now Set List

Current lineup

“Cold as Ice”

“Head Games”

“Waiting For a Girl Like You”

“That Was Yesterday”

“Headknocker”

“Urgent”

“Juke Box Hero”

Classic lineup

“Feels Like the First Time”

“Double Vision”

“Blue Morning, Blue Day”

“Long, Long Way From Home”

“Dirty White Boy”

All members

“I Want to Know What Love Is”

“Hot Blooded”



