Foreigner Search for Fan Who Inspired ‘Juke Box Hero’

Foreigner launched a search for the fan who inspired their hit song “Juke Box Hero,” offering a V.I.P. experience for the person ... if he can be found.

The song appeared on the band's 1981 album 4 and was written by guitarist Mick Jones and singer Lou Gramm after Jones invited a young fan backstage on a previous tour.

“That stemmed from an experience that we had, I think it was in Cincinnati,” Jones told SongFacts in 2009. “We'd gone to the arena for a soundcheck, and it was pouring down rain, and there were a bunch of fans waiting at the door. ... When we came back for the show later on, all that was left was one lonely fan, a young guy waiting out there in the rain, soaked to the skin. I thought, ‘Well, he's waiting like five hours here, maybe we'll take him in and give him a glimpse of what happens backstage at a show.’

“And this kid was just mesmerized with everything. I saw this look in his eyes, and I thought, ‘He’s seeing this for the first time, he's having this experience.’ … I just imagined what was going through his mind. And I'd been toying with this title, 'Juke Box Hero.’ I thought it was almost a satire on what we did and how it was perceived from an audience level and public. That's how it originated.”

Foreigner launched the fan search in association with their new Jukebox Hero musical , which will premiere at the Ed Mirvish Theater in Toronro on Feb. 20, with further shows running until Feb. 24. The winner will enjoy a V.I.P. experience at the premiere.

“Foreigner’s Jukebox Hero went above and beyond, standing in the rain for hours to see his favorite band,” a statement on the website explained. Presumably allowing for the possibility that the individual won't be found, the statement continued: “How far have you gone to prove your dedication to your favorite band? Have you met your musical hero? Been inspired by a musical experience? Share your story and you could join Foreigner at the world premiere of Jukebox Hero: The Musical!”

Entries are now being accepted. You can watch a video about the contest below.

Jukebox Hero: The Musical was written by award-winning duo Dick Clement and Ian Le Frenais and includes 16 Foreigner tracks. Tickets are on sale now .