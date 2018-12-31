Watch as Foreigner premieres a special new version of “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The video shows bandleader Mick Jones and vocalist Kelly Hansen performing alongside young patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children . Proceeds from the release will help support the network of 22 medical centers, which began offering health services to kids in need in 1922.

You can download the new single via Google Play and iTunes beginning Jan. 1. It’s set to appear on The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Live in Concert on Feb. 15.

“There is a spiritual undertone to ‘I Want to Know What Love Is,’” Jones said in a statement. “And when you apply the lyrics to a cause like Shriners Hospitals for Children, it brings a whole new meaning to the song.” Executive VP John McCabe added, “It’s hard to put a dollar amount on the value of this gift, but this is truly a monumental donation in our mind.” He described the patients’ involvement in the video as an “invaluable experience” for them.

You can watch the new video below:

“Foreigner has been involved with Shriners Hospitals for 10 years,” Hansen said, “and we’ve been looking for a way to make a more meaningful impact. The lyrics of this song really speak to the qualities we’ve observed in the children here at Shriners Hospitals. The kids show this amazing resilience and happiness that really makes one think how powerful love is.”

Jukebox Hero: The Musical , the stage production based on Foreigner’s catalog, will play an exclusive limited engagement at Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre in February. Originally scheduled for Feb. 21-24, two shows have been added as a result of high demand: Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now .



