Foo Fighters Member Suffers Injury, Multiple Shows Postponed

An injury to an undisclosed member of Foo Fighters has caused the band to postpone a duo of shows this month. The cancelled New Orleans gigs scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16 will be rescheduled to May 15 and 16.

Foo Fighters released the following statement today (Feb. 4):

Due to a band member injury, Foo Fighters have been forced to reschedule their February 15-16 opening weekend at The Fillmore in New Orleans.

The February dates have been rescheduled to May 15 & 16.

All tickets for the original dates will be honored.

For those unable to attend the rescheduled dates, refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase. All refund requests must be received no later than end of day Monday, February 18th. No additional refund requests will be processed after this date.

The band apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling. They regret that they will no longer be able to christen The Fillmore New Orleans, but promise to bring it in May.