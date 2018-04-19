Watch Dave Grohl Bring ‘Kiss Guy’ From Audience to Play Song

Dave Grohl kicked off the Foo Fighters ’ latest U.S. tour last night in classic style when he invited a Kiss fan -- complete in band makeup -- from the audience onto the stage to perform “Monkey Wrench.” You can watch the moment below, along with other clips from the concert in Austin.

“You ever done this before? It’s really fine,” Grohl told the fan, who was given the name “Kiss Guy” when he was too blown away to identify himself properly. Handing him his guitar, Grohl then told the crowd, “He brought his own fucking pick!” As the band broke into the song, Grohl appeared more likely to mess up than Kiss Guy, who made the most of his moment in the limelight. After spending much of the song exchanging expressions of amazement with his bandmates, the frontman ended the guest spot with an astonished, “Holy shit!”

It's not the first time the Foo Fighters shared the stage with somebody from Kiss, as the group's real frontman, Paul Stanley , joined them in January of 2015 t o celebrate Grohl's birthday with "Detroit Rock City" and "Do You Love Me?"

In an interview before the band's current tour, guitarist Chris Shiflett promised fans would get their “money’s worth” with “four or five new songs a night” added to each set. “When we get into that final third [of the show], Dave will start cutting, adding and rearranging songs, or he'll do stuff in a different order,” he said. “You have to stay in the moment the whole time. You don't want to be up there thinking about, you know, the room service. It keeps you on your toes."

He noted that "it's a long jaunt to play two and a half or three hours every night,. We've been on the road for the last eight months or so and I feel like we're in good form. We're hitting our stride, but we're not burnt out yet.”

The Austin show also included a performance of John Lennon ’s “Imagine” delivered with the lyrics to Van Halen ’s “Jump,” a mashup they previously played in Brazil. Luke Spiller of the opening band the Struts guested on a cover of Queen ’s “Under Pressure.” You can see the 22-song set list below. The tour , which is in support of the Foos’ latest album, Concrete and Gold , runs periodically until Oct. 18.

Foo Fighters, Austin360 Amphitheater, Austin, 4/18/18

“Run”

“All My Life”

“Learn to Fly”

“The Pretender”

“The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

“Rope”

“Sunday Rain”

“My Hero”

“These Days”

“Walk”

“Breakout”

“Under My Wheels”

“Another One Bites the Dust” / “YYZ” / “Imagine” / “Blitzkrieg Bop”

“Under Pressure”

“Monkey Wrench”

“Times Like These”

“Generator”

“Big Me”

“Best of You”

“Dirty Water”

“This Is a Call”

“Everlong”