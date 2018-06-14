Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses Perform Together Live

The Foo Fighters brought out Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagen for a monumental performance during their recent set in Florence, Italy. The musicians performed Guns N’ Roses ’ “It’s So Easy” to an incredibly energetic crowd. As you can see in the fan-filmed video below, those in attendance erupted in screams as soon as the GNR members took the stage. The surprise makes sense schedule-wise due to both bands being in Italy for this week’s Firenze Rocks music festival. Check out the clips below and be sure to leave us a comment with your thoughts.

“It’s So Easy” is taken from Guns N’ Roses’ debut album, Appetite for Destruction, which came out in 1987. The band recently released a music video for the track featuring footage from a 1989 at the Cathouse in Hollywood. They also covered Velvet Revolver’s “Slither” for the first time during a recent live performance. Their highly anticipated re-issuing of Appetite for Destruction is set to arrive June 29. The band have a boxset for sale, which costs $999 and features 49 previously unreleased tracks, a 96-page book and much more. Pre-orders for the re-release are on sale now, with fans being able to choose from a variety of different options.