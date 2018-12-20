The National Weather Service ( NWS ) out of Binghamton has updated their rainfall amounts in CNY, and it's now calling for more precipitation in the higher terrain.

Soaking rain will overtake CNY tonight through Friday which will create some minor flooding and standing water in low lying areas. Strong winds out of the southeast will gust over 40 mph at higher elevations.

Minor flooding and ponding are expected in poor drainage areas tonight through tomorrow night across CNY.

A storm system brings heavy rain tonight through Friday night. Rain will overspread the area this evening, possibly heavy at times overnight through midday Friday; additional rain into Friday night.

Widespread rainfall 1.25-2.00 inches, but higher amounts possible

across Poconos and Catskills.

across Poconos and Catskills. Some urban and poor drainage areas may experience flooding late

tonight through Friday evening.

tonight through Friday evening. Some minor flooding possible Friday into early Saturday in

Susquehanna and Delaware River Basins

Extended Forcast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight Rain, mainly after 8pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 37. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Rain, mainly before noon, then showers likely after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 54. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night A chance of showers before 8pm, then rain between 8pm and 1am, then showers after 1am. Low around 35. Southeast wind around 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Rain showers likely before 11am, then snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A chance of snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night A chance of light snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of light snow before 8am, then a chance of snow showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Christmas Day A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.