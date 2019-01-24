Flood Warning Issued For Sauquoit Creek

Emergency crews are keeping a close eye on the Sauquoit Creek in the Village of Whitesboro.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the creek due to an ice jam in the area of the Main Street bridge, which is now closed.

The creek has begun to overflow its banks in some spots.

The State DOT says the following road are closed due to flooding:

Route 5 in Kirkland, between Limberlost Road and Route 233

Route 46 between Town Line Road and Gifford Road in the Town of Boonville

Route 46 (Dunn Brook Road) is closed in both directions between Route 274 and Gifford Hill Road in Westernville.