Lindsey Buckingham says he and Fleetwood Mac have settled the lawsuit he filed over his dismissal from the group earlier this year.

Of course, in true never-ending Mac soap-opera fashion, he also reveals the contents of a recent e-mail from Christine McVie that leaves just a crack in the door for a potential reunion.

During an interview with CBS This Morning: Saturday , Buckingham reveals that he's "happy enough" with the terms of the settlement, which he did not reveal. Details also haven't been commented on by his former bandmates. "I'm not out there trying to twist the knife at all," Buckingham said. "I’m trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom."

He says that his only direct communication with any of his former bandmates came two weeks ago, in the form of an e-mail from McVie, with whom he teamed up for a well-received 2017 album and tour : "She wrote me an e-mail and basically said, 'Dearest Lindsey, just know that I had nothing to do with any of this. Know that I miss you so much.’ She said, ‘I believe deep in Stevie (Nicks) ' heart that she would like you to come home.'”

In October, Buckingham stated that Nicks was behind his ouster from Fleetwood Mac, issuing the band a "him-or-me" ultimatum after feeling disrespected by his actions during a charity show in January. When asked how he interprets the new message from McVie, Buckingham says, "maybe underneath everything, Stevie would like to see me back already – that maybe she feels ambivalent about what's going on."

Buckingham is quick to caution that these sentiments weren't expressed first-hand from Nicks. "This could be Christine just expressing wishful thinking, or expressing something she thinks will make me feel better," he said. Given the band's admittedly "convoluted" history of makeups and breakups, Buckingham also understands fans who doubt he's truly played his last Fleetwood Mac show, but insists, "I'm not so sure – something's a little different this time."

Fleetwood Mac are currently touring with new recruits Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, while Buckingham just wrapped up his first post-breakup solo trek .