Fleetwood Mac Announce Expansive 2018-19 Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham
Fleetwood Mac are ready for their first tour since parting ways with Lindsey Buckingham. Dates begin in October and continue through the spring of 2019, as the band hits more than 50 cities.
Buckingham has been replaced by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House. Fleetwood Mac are rounded out by co-founding members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, as well as Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie.
“We jammed with Mike and Neil, and the chemistry really worked, and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style," Fleetwood said in a press release. "We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”
Most tickets go on sale May 4 at 10AM local time. A complete list of dates, cities and venues is below. For more information, go to fleetwoodmac.com.
"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," the band said in an official statement. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalog of songs."
Fleetwood Mac also announced that a new SiriusXM channel focusing exclusively on the band will begin airing at 5PM ET on May 1, and will continue throughout the month on Channel 30.
Fleetwood Mac 2018-19 Tour Dates
10/3 - Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
10/6 - Chicago, IL, United Center
10/10 - Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center
10/12 - Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/14 - Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena
10/16 - Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/18 - Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
10/20 - St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center
10/22 - St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
10/26 - Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
10/28 - Milwaukee, WI, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
10/30 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
11/1 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
11/3 - Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre
11/5 - Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
11/7 - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
11/10 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
11/12 - Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
11/14 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
11/17 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
11/19 - Portland, OR, Moda Center
11/21 - San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose
11/23 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
11/25 - Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
11/28 - Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/30 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
12/3 - Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
12/6 - Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center
12/8 - San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
12/11 - Inglewood, CA, The Forum
12/13 - Inglewood, CA, The Forum
2/5 - Houston, TX, Toyota Center
2/7 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
2/9 - Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center
2/13 - Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at The BJCC
2/16 - New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
2/18 - Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
2/20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center
2/22 - Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena
2/24 - Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
2/27 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
3/3 - Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
3/5 - Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
3/9 - Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk Hall
3/11- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
3/13 - Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
3/15 - Hartford, CT, XL Center
3/20 - Albany, NY, Times Union Center
3/24 - Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
3/26 - Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center
3/31- Boston, MA, TD Garden
4/5 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center