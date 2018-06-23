Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Puts House on Market for $3 Million

A five-bedroom, four-and-one-half bathroom home owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and his wife, Frankie Rayder, has hit the market.

They are asking $2.9 million for the 3,561-square-foot property, which sits on a quarter-acre lot in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"Prominently sited on a large corner lot, this 1939 traditional is gated and private," reads the listing at Compass. "The formal entry with Magnasite floors and double foyer create an elegant first impression. Large bay windows in the living room and formal dining room give the home an airy livability."

The listing notes that the "cook's kitchen with high-end appliances serves a charming breakfast room with French doors that lead to a covered patio with built-in bbq. A wood-paneled den with fireplace is both warm and comfortable. A guest suite completes the first floor. The second floor features a master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious bath, office, and exterior terrace. There are two additional en-suite bedrooms. The swimmers pool and spa are surrounded by lush gardens and mature trees. Close to Griffith Park and all that Los Feliz has to offer."

You can see photos of the house below.

According to Variety, Flea and Rayder purchased the Los Feliz house in 2014 for $2.4 million. But they're not leaving L.A. The couple also owns a two-plus-acre compound in Malibu's Encinal Bluffs that was purchased 12 years ago for $10 million.