Showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the region late this afternoon and tonight. These storms have the potential to be severe.

Northern Oneida-Yates-Seneca-Southern Cayuga-Onondaga-Steuben-

Schuyler-Chemung-Tompkins-Madison-Southern Oneida-Cortland-Chenango-

Tioga-Broome-Bradford-Susquehanna-Wyoming-Lackawanna-Luzerne-

433 AM EDT Tue Aug 21, 2018

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the region late this afternoon and tonight. Some of these could produce heavy downpours. Given our recent heavy rainfall and wet soil conditions, isolated flash flooding is possible. Additionally, strong gusty winds may accompany any of the thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Binghamton Says:

...Things get a little more interesting this evening, as a narrow warm sector edges briefly into CNY/NEPA. Most high-resolution model members show the potential for a linear convective feature to cross the forecast area, ahead of the approaching cold front/occlusion... This environment could be supportive of a few strong winds producing and/or rotating storms. We`ll continue to monitor this potential today. Additionally, a stream of fairly deep moisture will get drawn northward for a brief time tonight, with precipitable water values in the 1.75-2" range, leading to the possibility of heavy downpours. Given our sensitivity from recent heavy rainfall, the potential for isolated poor drainage area flooding, or even flash flooding, will also have to be monitored ...

Extended Forcast:

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 68. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then scattered showers between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of sprinkles before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

