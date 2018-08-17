The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central New York.

Showers and thunderstorms will be across the area today and tonight. Some of the thunderstorms will have locally heavy rainfall which could cause isolated flash flooding. Some of the thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could also have damaging winds.

NWS Spotters are encouraged to report rainfall amounts, wind damage, and flooding.

A warm front with showers and a few thunderstorms will cross the area this morning. Tonight a cold front will drop through the area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected with some storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds. Conditions turn

drier and quiet Saturday, then continues into Monday.

Extended Forcast From NWS:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight : Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 67. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

[ NWS ]