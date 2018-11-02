It’s like he said in First Blood all those years ago: For John Rambo, nothing is over.

He first appeared in David Morrell’s 1972 novel First Blood ; the first movie, starring Sylvester Stallone as the unstoppable Rambo, followed in 1982. The movie became a blockbuster; Part II followed in 1985 and Rambo III in 1988. Then, Rambo took a break. But nothing was over! In 2008, Rambo reemerged in the aptly titled Rambo . Now, Rambo returns, allegedly for the final time, in 2019’s Last Blood . Again, nothing is ever over for this dude.

The first look at Stallone as the aging Rambo was revealed online this week; here is the first official photo from Last Blood :

And here’s the official synopsis:

In the fifth episode of franchise, when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels.

Rambo versus cartels? It’s Sicarambo ! Thank you, I’ll be here all week. Try the veal, and be sure to tip your waitress.

Rambo was way way off the grid in Rambo , living in Thailand and then getting mixed up in a humanitarian crisis in Burma. (Because, really, who is more of a humanitarian than Rambo?) I guess a lot can happen in 10 years, but I do think it’s kind of funny that now Rambo is back in America, presumably somewhere in the Southwest, waiting for a fight with cartels. Rambo, you’ve done enough! You can retire, it’s ok.