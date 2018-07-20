Over the past week, we’ve seen various teasers and posters for Glass — all leading up the unveiling of the first official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan ’s thriller at Comic-Con . That trailer has finally arrived, offering our best and most extended look yet at the highly-anticipated Unbreakable and Split crossover starring Bruce Willis , Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy .

The trio are also joined by Anya Taylor-Joy ( Split ) and American Horror Story fave Sarah Paulson , who plays a psychiatrist that treats the three super-powered men at a mental hospital — a bit of the plot that isn’t included in the official synopsis, but which is a big part of the trailer. Paulson’s specialty is those who believe they have super powers; that’s a concept that was cleverly explored in Unbreakable and more metaphorically explored in Split , which showed us how trauma can transform people for better (Casey’s ability to empathize and her survival instincts) or worse, as in the case of McAvoy’s more sinister identities.

Glass puts the whole heroes and villains concept in very literal terms, though I hope Shyamalan doesn’t lose the thematic threads that made Split such a surprisingly poignant watch. Here’s the official synopsis:

Following the conclusion of Split , Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Glass also features Spencer Treat Clark (reprising his role as David’s son) and Charlayne Woodard (Elijah’s mother), and hits theaters on January 18, 2019.