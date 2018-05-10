The Merc With a Mouth’s highly-anticipated sequel doesn’t hit theaters for another two weeks, but Deadpool 2 screened for film critics (and some lucky fans) this afternoon. While reviews are embargoed for the time being (you can read ours next week), critics weren’t barred from sharing their thoughts on Twitter. The reactions were almost overwhelmingly positive, with some hailing Ryan Reynolds’ second outing as the rare sequel that surpasses its predecessor.