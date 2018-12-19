Officers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation may hear as many lame excuses as Mothers. A Finger Lakes hunter is claiming mistaken identity in shooting a Bald Eagle.

In a story first reported by UpstateNY.com , Donald Mix of Tompkins County admitted to shooting the Eagle when questioned by DEC officers. But in his admission, he admitted to violating two other hunting laws.

Authorities were called to the scene when a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a large bird in the field. The investigation indicated Mix had been using deer carcasses to attract Coyotes and Turkey Vultures then shooting them. Both illegal when using bait to attract them.

Mix's excuse for shooting the bald eagle, "he thought it was a Turkey Vulture." Read more on the story at Upstate NY's website .

BONUS VIDEO: