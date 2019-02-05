Finger Lakes ‘Hemp Winery’ To Be The First In The U.S.

Coming this summer you'll be able to drink wine that's infused with hemp, but only in New York State.

Sovereign Vines, or "America's only hemp-infused wine-maker" is set to open a tasting room in Skaneateles this summer with wines sourced from the Finger Lakes best wineries and infused with hemp to create new earthy, woodsy tones that make the wines 'pop' creator Kaelan Castetter told Syracuse.com .

Castetter and his father are the brains behind the hemp-wine operation, and plan to expand their tap room to include craft beer and cider once it gets going.

Learn more about Sovereign Vines hemp-infused wine and their tasting room at SovereignVines.com .