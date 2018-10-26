Watch Final Trailer for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

20th Century Fox have released a new two-minute trailer for the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody . It’s the final promo to appear before the movie arrives in theaters on Nov. 2.

Mercury, played by Rami Malek , is the focus of the selection of clips presented. In one scene, he’s asked by future Queen manager John Reid why his band is “different from all the other wannabe rock stars I meet.” He replies, “We’re four misfits who don’t belong together, playing for other misfits; to the outcasts right at the back of the room who are pretty sure they don’t belong either. We belong to them.”

You can watch the trailer below.

In a new interview, Gwilym Lee and Joe Mazzello, who play Brian May and John Deacon, respectively, discussed the filming of Queen’s performance at Live Aid, which happened to be the first scene to be shot.

“Day one on set was us running out onto the stage, fear, adrenaline and it was very real,” Lee told Digital Spy . “You either sink or swim in that situation – it's a real baptism of fire, but it forged us together as a unit.”

“So much of that was timing because they really wanted us to be exact," Mazzello added. "The footage of that is so famous that they wanted to make sure that no matter what you saw, what the actual people in that video were doing, we had to be doing that.”

However, Lee said that the real-life footage was an advantage: “You couldn't get too overwhelmed because when it came to it and you got a bit intimidated, all you had to do was look at the footage and go, 'Right, what's Brian doing in that moment?’”