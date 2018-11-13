Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Announced

Winter is coming .... in spring! HBO has announced that the highly anticipated final season of the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones will arrive in April. The news was revealed as part of a new trailer teasing the final season.

Using their #ForTheThrone campaign, the trailer teases "every battle, every betrayal, every alliance, every risk, every fight, every sacrifice, every oath, every death is all #ForTheThrone." Watch the trailer which includes plenty of action, romance and seemingly high stakes for every single character in the player below.

The eighth and final season will pack a lot of action into a short run with only six new episodes expected to air.

To help hype the new season, HBO has planned a Nov. 27 event at New York's Grand Central Station as well as a still to be announced event in Los Angeles.

The show has won 38 Primetime Emmy Awards during its run and holds the record as the most rewarded scripted series by the Emmys surpassing Frasier 's 37 victories. The seventh season received 22 nominations and was named Outstanding Drama Series.