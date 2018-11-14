FDA Issues Voluntary Recall On Widely-Used Blood Pressure Meds

If you take blood pressure medication, this recall may affect you. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a voluntary recall on a widely-used blood pressure medication over contamination concerns.

WKTV reports the pharmaceutical company Sandoz announced the voluntary recall of the drug "Losartan" after trace amounts of a possible cancer-causing chemical were found.

The recall is only for the 100 milligram/25 milligram tablets with the lot number JB8912. The recalled drugs were not distributed before October 8th. Patients who are taking this specific medication are urged to speak to their doctors before stopping use."

If you have any questions you can call Sandoz at 1-800-525-8747 or email usdrugsafety.operations@novartis.com.