How much tragedy can one family take? Less than a month after losing one daughter, another is missing.

21 year-old Michaela MacVilla was last seen walking home from her job at Stewart's in St Johnsville at 12:10am Wednesday, September 26th. Her family has been out searching all morning. "We will be out walking the paths, checking river banks going towards Little Falls and Ft Plain," writes Michaela's mother Samantha Jump on Facebook , who is desperate to find her.

A missing person's report has been filed at the St Johnsville Police Department. If you have any information or know where MacVilla is, call 518-568-2141.

The family is still mourning the loss of Kimberly Jump who passed away unexpectedly August 31st at the age of 24. Hopefully they won't have to endure any more tragedy and Michaela will be found and return home safe.