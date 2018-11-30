Faith No More Members Writing New Music

Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum said he and colleagues Billy Gould and Mike Bordin had been working on new music together, though he wasn’t certain where it was leading.

The band reunited in 2009 with the intention of performing live, but eventually decided to write more material, and released Sol Invictus in 2015.

“The last record was a real struggle to make," Bottum told The Ring, the Cage and the Stage . “It felt really good and it was a really great exercise in taking us and our inner family creative process to the next level. It was a place that we kind of needed to go to make Sol Invictus … even though it was like a really hard process to get through that record, I think we walked away from it with really positive and optimistic sort of perspectives.”

You can listen to the full interview below.

He added that he’d been “periodically” visiting San Francisco to jam with bassist Gould and drummer Bordin. “We were, like, 18, 19 years old when we started making music, so we kind of get in the room and we have a language that speaks really loud and really clear, at least to the three of us,” he said.

“I mean, where it goes is questionable, but we have sort of a language that's kind of undeniable in a really sort of family sense. And I think we all acknowledge that it's not something that any of us wanna turn our backs on, and it's kind of fun to do. So in the hopes of pushing things forward and making new music, we continue to do that, to get together and make new sounds and just have a dialogue about prospects and songs and where we go in the future.”

Asked to confirm if he meant music was being made, even though there was doubt over what to do with it, he said, “Yeah, that’s fair to say. Yes, absolutely.”