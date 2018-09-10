2 Million Pickup Trucks Being Recalled

If you drive a F150, you may want to get it checked out. 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America are being recalled because the seat belts can spark and cause fires.

CBS 6 reports that this recall covers trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years. Ford reports that it has 23 reports of smoke or fire in U.S. and Canadian trucks, but it's not aware of any injuries.

According to Ford, seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they tighten before a crash. That can ignite gases inside a support pillar between the front and rear seats, causing insulation and carpet to catch fire. The seat belt pretensioners, which prepare seat belts to gradually restrain passengers, were made by ZF-TRW and now-defunct air bag and seat belt maker Takata, which was purchased by Joyson, another auto parts supplier."

The Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab trucks were built between March 12th 2014 and August 23rd 2018. Dealers will remove insulation and install heat-resistant tape to repair the trucks. They also will remove remnants of wiring tape and modify interior panels in Regular Cab trucks too. Owners will be notified starting September 24th.