Explore Upstate NY with New Rail Bike Tour Opening This Month

A new rail bike tour is opening in Upstate New York this month, and seats are going fast.

Rail Explorers has added a rail bike tour of the Catskills to their itinerary, giving riders a chance to explore. The tour runs along the historic Ulster & Delaware Railroad. The tour, 'The River Run' opens Memorial Day weekend (May 28). Riders can pedal alongside the Esopus Creek through the beautiful woods of the Catskill Mountains on an 8 mile round trip, according to the tour's website.

The rail bikes have 4 steel wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, pedals for each seat, and are "comfortable, fun and easy to ride" - riders can choose from either a 2- or 4-seat rail bike.

Opening day for the new Catskills tour is already sold out, according to the Daily Freeman. All rides will start at 70 Lower High St. in Phoenicia, and free parking will be available.

Reservations are recommended. Go to www.railexplorers.net or call (877) 833-8588.

Prices are $85 for a tandem explorer, and $150 for a quad bike.