Watch Eric Clapton’s New ‘White Christmas’ Video

Eric Clapton released a video for his cover of holiday classic “White Christmas,” which appears on his latest album, Happy Xmas .

The 24th studio LP of his career came out last month.

There’s only one original on the 14-track record, “For Love on Christmas Day.” “I had in my head that these holiday songs could be done with a slight blues tinge, and I started to figure out how to play the blues lines in between the vocals," Clapton said of his choice of covers. "I got it down and one of the most identifiable songs on the album, the one that became the foundational style, is ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.’”

You can watch the new video below.

Last year, Clapton reflected on his approach to making music and how he could pinpoint a moment when everything worked out to his complete satisfaction. “I create a portion of time for a beginning and an end,” he said. “It has to make sense, make a picture. If left to my own devices in the studio, I will go over and over and over until I think it is as refined as it can be. ‘Layla’ was like that, like building a puzzle."

He noted, however, that "it's never complete. I remember one night in Philadelphia with Cream . It was near the end of our touring together. We knew it was over. We were just having a good time playing. And I remember thinking, ‘This is as great as it will ever be.’ Have I ever been satisfied? Definitely for one night, yeah.”