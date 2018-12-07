How Young Eric Clapton Spoiled Christmas For Himself

Eric Clapton 's new album sparked a poignant memory about the time he ruined Christmas for himself as a boy – although it’s remained an important moment for him.

He recently released his first-ever holiday project, titled Happy Xmas , and his comments were part of a 20-minute video that accompanies the LP.

“My first real memory of Christmas – it’s a sad one in a way,” Clapton told his producer, Simon Cline. “I had hinted to my grandfather, who raised me, that I wanted a Triumph TR3 for Christmas. It was a plastic remote control car. You could turn the steering wheel and everything.”

He continued, “I did one of those things that are really awful to do. [I’d] go searching the house, pre-Christmas, to see what [I] got. And this was something I did for many years afterwards, which I shouldn’t have done.” Predictably, he found the car – but got caught in the act. “And it was exactly what I wanted, but it took the enjoyment out of it altogether. Me just being greedy and curious and nosy," Clapton added.

You can watch the full special below:

Clapton added that it was still a memorable Christmas, both because his grandparents had been so thoughtful and because the toy car remained his favorite for many years. “[T]he memory of it obliterates all the ones that came after,” he reflected.

Clapton also released an animated lyric video for “Home For the Holidays,” which appears on Happy Xmas . You can watch it below:



