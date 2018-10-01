The first trailer for the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman has been unveiled.

The film, which stars Taron Egerton , traces John's rise from the Royal Academy of Music toward becoming one of pop music's biggest stars.

"There are moments in a rock star's life that define who he is," manager John Reid says in the clip below. "Where there was darkness, there is now you – and it's going to be a wild ride."

Reid is portrayed by Richard Madden. Egerton does his own singing in the movie; that's him performing Elton John's Top 10 1972 smash "Rocket Man" in the trailer.

Elsewhere, the one-minute teaser treats fans to a cavalcade of John's era-defining costumes, ending with a message saying Rocketman is "based on a true fantasy." The film, directed by Dexter Fletcher , is set for release in May 2019.

Tom Hardy was originally tapped for the lead role in Rocketman , but left the project after struggling with the vocal demands. "I'm not a singer," Hardy later admitted . "I'm really trying because of Rocketman , but it's hard to open my mouth in that way."

John, who just added more North American dates to his final tour, served as producer for Rocketman . Jamie Bell stars as key John collaborator Bernie Taupin. Fletcher memorably took over for Bryan Singer on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody . Egerton also starred in Fletcher’s 2016 film Eddie the Eagle .