Watch Elton John’s Reputed $6.5 Million Commercial

U.K. store chain John Lewis has released its 2018 Christmas commercial, which stars Elton John in a role he’s said to have been paid $6.5 million to perform in four days.

The TV ad, which runs two minutes and 20 seconds, features John in the opening scene, playing “Your Song” on a piano, before his life and times flash past, and we discover that a Christmas gift he received as a boy triggered his successful career.

You can watch the commercial below.

“The John Lewis Christmas campaign has so many warm memories for me and my family,” John said in a statement. “It’s been a lovely opportunity for me to reflect on my life in music and the incredible journey I have been on, and how first playing my grandmother’s piano marks the moment when music came into my life. The ad is absolutely fantastic and I’ve truly loved every minute of being a part of it.”

“I think Elton has enjoyed the process of making this tremendously,” added his husband, David Furnish. “I think emotionally he is thinking about the journey he’s been on as an artist. … The John Lewis Christmas campaign is an iconic part of Christmas now and has had so many warm memories and associations for us, with all of our Christmases, so to be asked to be part of that was a huge honor.”

Earlier this year, a source told a U.K. newspaper that “John Lewis wanted to win the battle of the Christmas adverts this year, and it has cost them a significant sum to do it. ... They think having Elton on board will guarantee its popularity and blow [rival store chain] Marks & Spencer out the water.”