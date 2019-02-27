Eastern Cougar Declared Extinct In Adirondacks

The eastern cougar that once roamed the Adirondack Park and Northeastern United States centuries ago is officially extinct.

Adirondack.net reports that due to hunting and deforestation led to a rapid decline in the population, and now the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has declared it officially extinct.

From the mid-1900s through the early 21st century, cougar sightings in the Adirondacks were rare. Most reports were isolated instances and offered little evidence of a strong eastern cougar population. As such, the eastern cougar was eventually recognized as extinct in New York State."

Some studies have shown that the reintroduction of eastern cougars could help maintain deer populations. Currently there is no sustainable eastern cougar population, and most, if not all, sightings are a case of mistaken identity.