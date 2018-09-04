When Is The Earliest Recorded Snowfall In CNY?

Summer will eventually become fall, and you may start wondering when you could see snowflakes here in Central New York. When is the earliest recorded snowfall in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and Central New York?

The National Weather Service has compiled thousands of First Snowfall dates on their website for across the entire country. What does it look like for CNY?

September 27th 1980- Old Forge reported .3 inches of snow. October 1st 1944- Lowville reported 4 inches of snow. October 1st 1946- Syracuse Hancock Airport reported .6 inches of snow. October 1st 1946- Little Falls reported .4 inches of snow. October 10th 1987- Hinckley reported 1.0 inches of snow. October 11th 1987- Oneida County Airport reported 4 inches of snow. October 11th 1987- Utica saw .40 inches of snow. October 14th 1958- Forestport reported 1.5 inches of snow. Octber 22nd 1988- Frankfort saw 1.1 inches of snow. November 1st 1951- Delta reported seeing 1 inch of snow.

Similarly the National Weather Service also maintains a listing of last-of-the-season snowfalls .

(Post inspired by K1025 )