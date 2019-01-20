Eagles rose to fame in the '70s with a canny combination of Glenn Frey 's city-slicker R&B with Don Henley 's country-fried rockabilly.

Later, they dove headlong into rock . Fans responded by sending every one of their records to platinum status. But, as you'll see in this rundown of the Best (and Worst) Song From Every Eagles Album, a lot happened along the way – a whole lot.

Fellow bandmates came and went . Bernie Leadon was the last to join, and the first to leave. Randy Meisner followed, then Don Felder , many years – and a long-hoped-for reunion – later. Timothy B. Schmit and Joe Walsh eventually formed a sturdy foursome with Frey and Henley that lasted until Frey's sudden death .

The Eagles took lengthy breaks, turning to solo projects from 1980-94 and then waiting until 2007 to put out Long Road Out of Eden , their only studio album after 1979's The Long Run . In between, they released 1994's Hell Freezes Over , which we also surveyed since that mostly live package also included four new tracks.

Each lineup shift and hiatus changed the Eagles' musical chemistry, beyond their oft-discussed evolution away from country-influenced sounds. Still, everything – including this list – ultimately centered on Frey and Henley. Which ones go the distance?