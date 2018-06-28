Dunkin’ Donuts Now Selling ‘Donut Fries’
If you love any style of fries, you are now in luck. Dunkin' Donuts will begin selling "Donut Fries" at all locations in Central New York starting July 2nd.
These are french fries, Hot Fries like the chips, or taco fries. Imagine a warm "buttery croissant style donuts" that have been tossed in brown sugar. The price is very affordable too. Most menus will sell this for $2 for five of these dough sticks.
According to Thrillist, they will only be here for a limited time. Make sure to enjoy them throughout the summer.
“As America’s donut leader, we put our passion and creativity towards finding fun and unexpected ways to please and surprise donut fans," said Tony Weisman, Dunkin' Donuts' Chief Marketing Officer in a statement. "There was a strong consumer response towards bringing Donut Fries to all Americans during the initial test, and we are excited to make this unique donut treat available nationwide this summer.”"
