Doors Announce ‘Waiting for the Sun’ 50th Deluxe Edition

Just like the Doors' first two albums, their third – 1968's Waiting for the Sun – is getting a deluxe reissue for its 50th anniversary this year.

The "50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" of the album, which comes out on Sept. 14, includes newly remastered audio, a disc of previously unreleased rough mixes of tracks from the sessions and five live songs from the Doors' performance in Copenhagen in September 1968.

You can see the full track listing below.

The band is also putting our a 7" single to commemorate "Hello, I Love You" reaching No. 1 on Aug. 3, 1968. That vinyl record featuring the single's original B-side "Love Street" on the flip will be released on the song's No. 1 50th anniversary of Aug. 3.

Waiting for the Sun was released in July 1968 and became the Doors' only No. 1 album. In addition to "Hello, I Love You," the album includes classics like "The Unknown Soldier," "Spanish Caravan" and "Five to One."

The two-CD/one-LP collection includes the album's original stereo mix freshly remastered from the original master tapes by Bruce Botnick, the band's longtime engineer and mixer. The 14 tracks on the second disc feature early mixes of many of Waiting for the Sun's songs plus five recordings from the Doors' Copenhagen concert, including "The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)" and "Back Door Man."

"I prefer some of these rough mixes to the finals," Botnick said in a press release announcing the "50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition," "as they represent all of the elements and additional background vocals, different sensibilities on balances and some intangible roughness, all of which are quite attractive and refreshing."

The Doors, 'Waiting for the Sun: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

Disc One

1. "Hello, I Love You"

2. "Love Street"

3. "Not To Touch The Earth"

4. "Summer's Almost Gone"

5. "Wintertime Love"

6. "The Unknown Soldier"

7. "Spanish Caravan"

8. "My Wild Love"

9. "We Could Be So Good Together"

10. "Yes, The River Knows"

11. "Five To One"

Disc Two (All Tracks Previously Unreleased)

Rough Mixes

1. "Hello, I Love You"

2. "Summer's Almost Gone"

3. "Yes, The River Knows"

4. "Spanish Caravan"

5. "Love Street"

6. "Wintertime Love"

7. "Not To Touch The Earth"

8. "Five To One"

9. "My Wild Love"

Live in Copenhagen

10. "The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)"

11. "Hello, I Love You"

12. "Back Door Man"

13. "Five To One"

14. "The Unknown Soldier"