Donations Needed To Help Save Dog Found In Frankfort

The Herkimer County Humane Society ( HCHS ) is asking for donations to help with medical attention needed for this starving dog called "Fawn." * CAUTION: IMAGES ARE EXTREMELY DISTURBING*

The emaciated dog, Fawn, was brought to the HCHS on Friday, January 18, 2019, after wandering into a man's back yard in Frankfort on Litchfield St. He then brought her to HCHS. They are doing everything possible to save her life, but they need money for all the medical expenses. You can donate directly to Herkimer Veterinary Associates at 315-866-9999.

HCHS is also asking If anyone knows this dog, who the owner is or if she looks familiar to you. If you have any information, please send them a private message.

No negative comments are needed, we are here to help this dog. Please help Fawn and share her needs of donations! [ HCHS ]

If you can help with her medical treatment, please call Herkimer Veterinary Associates at 315-866-9999. They're open Monday: 7:30am - 7:00pm,

Tuesday - Friday: 7:30am - 5:00pm and Sat. 8:00-12:00.