Donald Trump Jr. Latest Trump to Stump for Tenney

Another Trump is heading to Central New York to campaign for Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

This time, Donald Trump Jr. is heading to New York's 22nd Congressional District in support of the first term Republican congresswoman. Trump Jr. and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle are set to appear at the Beeches in Rome this evening in an event that is free to open to the public.

Tenney is a very tight race with Democratic challenger and current state assemblyman Anthony Brindisi. A recent poll from the Siena Research Institute showed Brindisi with a 46-45% edge .

High profile Republicans including President Donald Trump, Eric Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan have all visited the district to stump for Tenney.

Tonight's event at The Inn at The Beeches begins at 8:00 with the doors opening at 7:00.